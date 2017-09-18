Passenger killed after Jeep catches fire in I-64 crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A passenger was killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed and caught fire on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 256, near Oyster Point Road.

A Jeep Cherokee ran off the road on the eastbound side, hit a tree and then caught fire. State police say the Jeep was fully engulfed in flames.

A passenger was killed, and the driver was taken to Riverside Hospital. The passenger has hot been identified.

State police say alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this story.