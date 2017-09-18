Military Minute: Air Show and Support for Mothers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This Monday morning we’re saying “thanks for the memories” once again to the Blue Angels and other stars of the 2017 NAS Oceana Air Show. We’re also making sure to spread the word about a new postpartum support group for military mothers. If you or someone you know is interested in registering for this online meeting, visit www.postpartumva.org and click “support groups.”

