Man wanted in Portsmouth homicide caught in New Jersey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted for an August homicide in Portsmouth was arrested in New Jersey, police say.

Portsmouth police responded to Essex Food Store on High Street on Aug. 18, and found 34-year-old Curtis A. Richardson shot and killed.

Surveillance video showed a gold four-door Volkswagen Passat pull up to the store. A man was seen getting out of the car, pull out a gun and open fire at someone sitting outside.

Police say warrants for charges including murder were obtained for against 33-year-old Stanlee S. Jones. US Marshals in New Jersey confirmed Jones’ whereabouts and took him into custody Aug. 31.

Jones was extradited to Portsmouth Sept. 15, and is now being held at the city’s jail.

He is also faced with charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.