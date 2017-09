VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly assaulting someone at a church in Virginia Beach.

Police say the arrest of David Bury Watson stemmed from a Sept. 12 incident at the Open Door Chapel on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The victim in this case was physically assaulted by someone who then sprayed them with air freshener.

Police say the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries. The two reportedly knew each other.