Herring to announce major opioid policy proposals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is expected to announce major policy proposals for the Commonwealth’s response to the heroin and opioid crisis.

Herring’s announcement will include new programs and initiatives. Numbers released last month by the Virginia Department of Health showed 377 people died of drug overdose in Virginia during the first three months of this year.

That number was up 15 percent from the same period in 2016. Opioid addiction was declared a public health emergency in the Commonwealth nearly a year ago.

The announcement is set for 9:30 a.m. in Virginia Beach. Look for more coverage from 10 On Your Side later today.