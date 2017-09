PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Director of Admissions and proud Virginia Union University alum, Kristie White talks about the opportunities for educational and personal development at this Historically Black University.

Virginia Union University

1500 North Lombardy Street – Richmond

VUU.edu

Admissions@vuu.edu

(804) 342-3570

