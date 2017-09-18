Over 100 laptops stolen from Hampton school; 1 person charged in connection

Related Coverage Thieves break in, steal computers from John Tyler Elementary School

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a person in connection in a multiple stolen laptop case from a Hampton school.

Police say that at 10:07 a.m. officers were called to the George P. Phenix School in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road about a burglary complaint.

An investigation found that at 3:06 a.m. two suspect broke into the school through a window. Once inside, the suspects stole 119 MacBook laptops and fled.

One person, 23-year-old Averi Armohn Wilkins, is facing a charge of receiving stolen goods in this case. It is unknown at this time if he is one of the two suspects that broke into the school.

The school is replacing the stolen MacBooks with Chrome Books in December.

The investigation remains ongoing.