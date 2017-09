VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 56-year-old Gregory Rudiger is accused of hitting several parked cars during this weekend’s RIVERfest event in Kempsville.

Police charged Rudiger with DWI, second offense within five years.

The crash happened in the middle of the day Sunday on Gainsborough Road, in the area of Carolanne Farms Neighborhood Park. The street was packed with cars at the time because of the RIVERFest event being held at the park. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.