7 badly hurt in bus collision at Queens intersection

NEW YORK (AP) — A city bus and a tour bus have collided in Queens, and the Fire Department of New York says 17 people have been hurt, seven of them severely.

The buses collided around 6:15 a.m. Monday at an intersection in the Flushing neighborhood.

One of the buses also hit a building. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze there.

A photo tweeted by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct shows the buses side-by-side facing opposite directions, with the city bus slightly tilted to one side.

#FDNY Firefighters have extinguished a fire in a building at the scene of the accident at 136-04 Northern Blvd #Queens pic.twitter.com/8nvTOqcTqN — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2017

A Fire Department photo on Twitter shows firefighters responding outside the building.

