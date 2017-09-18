PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Next month is Virginia Wine Month, but you can raise a glass and get the celebration started early at the 8th Annual Gloucester Wine Festival this weekend. Gloria Mazzella Williams, wine festival director and executive director of the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce joined us today to talk more about the event.

8th Annual Gloucester Wine Festival

This Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brent & Becky’s

Gloucester

GloucesterWIneFestival.com

