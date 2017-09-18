3 women injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three women were hurt overnight Saturday in a drive-by shooting in Hampton.

Police said in an update Monday that the three women were standing outside a home on Kentucky Avenue when the shooting happened. Dispatch received several calls around 12: 30 a.m. Saturday about the shooting.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found three cars pulled up to the home, and people inside each car opened fire. Police say the suspect vehicles were last seen driving away north on Kentucky Avenue.

One of these vehicles — which police say was stolen out of Newport News — was found crashed a short distance from the home.

The shooting was one of three that Hampton police responded to over the weekend. A total of five people were hurt between the three shootings.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 11: 30 p.m. near the intersection of Old Fox Hill Road and Granella Street.

Several people were reportedly fighting in the area when someone started shooting. Police say a 40-year-old woman was injured.

Around 45 minutes later, a 20-year-old man was injured by gunfire on Mariner’s Cove Road. Police say he was standing in front of a home when he heard gunshots, and was then hit.

Each of the five people shot over the weekend suffered injuries described as not life-threatening. No suspects have been identified in the shootings.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about these incidents.