2 victims ID’d in Chesapeake senior living complex fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Chesapeake have identified a mother and daughter as the remaining two victims in a deadly fire at a Chesapeake senior living complex.

Three people were killed and six others were injured after lightning caused a four-alarm fire at the Chesapeake Crossing Senior Community Apartments on July 15.

Officials on Monday identified 64-year-old Saundra Somerville and 30-year-old Lydia Somerville as two of the three who died in the fire.

Cynthia Martenis, 61, was identified in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

