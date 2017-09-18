14-year-old hit by truck on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a teenager being hit by pickup truck in the 2600 block of Tidewater Drive, Monday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 3:48 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Norfolk Police Department says that the 14-year-old was conscious at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.