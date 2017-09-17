VIDEO: Domino’s delivery man viciously beaten, left for dead

KANSAS CITY (KRON) — A pizza delivery driver is fighting for his life after a brutal attack in Kansas City.

The 57-year-old was severely beaten and left for dead during a robbery earlier this week.

“Usually when the preacher at the hospital calls you it’s not good,” his daughter Ashley Riley said.

That is how she and the rest of the family of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver found out that he had been viciously attacked.

It happened while David was making a pizza delivery around midnight Monday into Tuesday.

He was beaten with a baseball bat in the head and suffered injuries so bad, he has spent the last four days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

David’s daughter Ashley could not believe what happened.

“His head has got a very bad fracture, very, very severe concussion, he’s got nine-plus staples in the back of his head, jaw shattered, his whole jaw is shattered. So if you would drop an egg, they say that’s what the jaw did. It shattered. He has bleeding on his brain and it is going all the way down the spinal chord,” she said.

Police say there were six people involved in the robbery and five of them have been arrested.

Ashley says after her father was beaten and robbed of his car, $30, and a pizza, the suspects left him for dead.

“Honestly the first thing I asked him was how did you get out of this? Did you call 911? He just looked at me and said ‘Ashley, I walked to the gas station.’ And I sad ‘are you kidding me, you did what?’”

Critically injured with his head bashed in, David made the six-minute walk to that gas station for help.

“He’s definitely a strong guy, as he says I had to I had to and I am thanking God that he thought that way,” Ashley said. Because if he didn’t he could have laid there and died.”

As her father fights for his life, Ashley is fighting to try and figure out why anyone would commit such a savage crime against her dad.

“He has a huge heart he didn’t deserve this at all,” she said. “He would give you the shirt off his back if he could. Horrible people, horrible.”

The five suspects are facing first-degree robbery and other charges.

They are held on $100,00 dollar bond.