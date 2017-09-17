SPORTSWRAP RECAP: Wilder names Williams ODU’s starting quarterback

NORFOLK (WAVY) – With Saturday’s game against visiting North Carolina well out of reach, and the Old Dominion offense struggling even to gain a first down, head coach Bobby Wilder was left with little choice. He decided to burn the redshirt of freshman quarterback Steven Williams.

Once the final whistle blew, even though the final score read 53-23 UNC, Wilder had seen enough, and named Williams the Monarchs’ starting quarterback moving forward.

“We haven’t developed an identity on offense,” said Wilder following the loss. “We didn’t really have an identity against Albany, or UMass. We were defense, special teams (oriented), and Stevey Williams gave us an identity on offense.”

Only 17 years old, Williams displayed dynamic play-making ability with his arm and his legs. The three-star recruit from Washington D.C. completed 9 of 20 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring strike to Travis Fulgham in the third quarter covered 71 yards.

“(The touchdown) was like Christmas,” said Williams with a big smile after the game. “I was so happy.”

The coaching staff and the players believe they now have a dynamic playmaker leading the offense. “Our best days are ahead with Stevey Williams at quarterback,” said Wilder.