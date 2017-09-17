RIVERFest Festival held in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH , VA. (WAVY) – The RIVERFest Festival was held in Virginia Beach for the first time this afternoon.

Elizabeth River Project announced new funding to help Virginia Beach residents install rain barrels, carry out river friendly “lawn makeovers,” create rain gardens and other projects to reduce pollution to the Elizabeth River.

The Elizabeth River Project hosts this event to create excitement, understanding, and community involvement in the restoration of the environmental health of the Elizabeth River.

Past RIVERFests have been located in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, Nauticus, and Paradise Creek Nature Park in Portsmouth.