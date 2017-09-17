One dead, one injured after shooting in York County

York County, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday morning in York County.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say deputies were called to the area of Mooretown Road and Ewell Road around 8:44 Sunday morning. The call was for a shooting with injuries.

Medics took a woman to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. A man was found deceased.

Mooretown Road is currently shut down in the area of the Ewell Industrial Park. The road is blocked from Henderson Towing to the first entrance of the Ewell Industrial Park (closest to Airport Road).

Investigators are currently on scene and are asking people to avoid the area. Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.