N.C. Highway Patrol: Chesapeake woman killed by drunk driver

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake woman has died after being hit by a drunk driver in Currituck County, Saturday night.

North Carolina Highway Patrol say that 22-year-old Charles Baum was driving drunk when he killed 29-year-old Lindsay Ann Parsons, of Chesapeake, while she was walking on Spot Road at 11:22 p.m.

Baum stopped and called 911. Parsons was pronounced deceased on scene.

Highway patrol said Baum was arrested and charged with DWI and felony death by vehicle. He was later released on bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.