Hampton Fire and Rescue respond to building fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to a building fire early Sunday morning.

Dispatch says it happened just before 7:00 a.m. on the 300 block of E Street in Hampton.

Battalion Chief Shawn Lazar says someone noticed heavy smoke coming from the loading docks and bay area of the building. It was called out as a second-alarm fire, but that was cancelled within 20 minutes.

Crews got the blaze under control within 40 minutes.

Lazar says one person was inside the building, but did not have any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

