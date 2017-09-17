Exhibit commemorates Korean War at MacArthur Memorial

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The MacArthur Memorial hosted a special outdoor exhibit in MacArthur Square to commemorate the Korean War from Sept 14 to Sep 17.

The tribute featured numerous photographs and maps that tell the story of the Korean War, adorned with flags honoring the countries that have helped the Republic of Korea during and after the conflict.

The exhibit is in partnership with The World Peace Freedom United of Seoul, South Korea. The display has appeared many places worldwide, including the National Mall in Washington, D.C. MacArthur Square previously hosted this exhibit in September 2014, April 2015, and August 2017.

The exhibition’s date was chosen to coincide with the 67th anniversary of the landing at Inchon on September 15, 1950. The Inchon invasion turned the Korean War’s tide and is celebrated today in South Korea as a key moment in history.

The MacArthur Memorial was founded in 1964 as a museum and archive dedicated to the life of Army General Douglas MacArthur, who is buried in the memorial’s rotunda.