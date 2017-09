NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been one week since Irma hit Florida and Dominion Energy crews are still in the sunshine state helping out.

Dominion Energy sent 170 people to Florida to help restore power to areas that went dark after the storm.

The crews were the first in the Orlando are and then moved to the Fort Lauderdale area.

Dominion Energy Crews work in Florida View as list View as gallery Open Gallery