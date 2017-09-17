Cape Hatteras officials warn of dangerous water conditions, urge caution

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are urging beach goers to use caution over the next several days because of life-threatening surf conditions associated with Hurricane Jose.

Superintendent David Hallac is asking people to stay out of the water until the high threats of rip currents, large swells, and windy conditions subside.

Officials say beach access ramps and routes may be impassable for several hours before and after high tide while Hurricane Jose is impacting the area.

Beach access ramp 72 on Ocracoke is flooded south of Shirley’s Lane, according to officials. Permitted off-road vehicles should use ramp 70 to access the south side of the island.

Additionally, areas south of beach access ramp 4, near the Oregon Inlet, may be inaccessible over the next several days. Crews are salvaging a grounded 54-foot sport fishing vessel on Bodie Island Spit.