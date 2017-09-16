Northam builds cash edge on Gillespie in governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Ralph Northam has surged to a campaign fundraising edge over Republican Ed Gillespie in the governor’s race in Virginia.

The latest campaign finance reports for July and August were filed late Friday.

They show that Northam went from a $1.5 million cash-on-hand disadvantage on July 1 to a $3 million edge as of Aug. 30.

Northam’s campaign now has a balance of about $5.6 million, compared to $2.6 million for Gillespie’s campaign.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The contest is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump.