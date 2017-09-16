Members of Va. Task Force 2 return to Virginia Beach

Related Coverage Virginia Task Force 2 sending more members to Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Members of Virginia Task Force 2 arrived to the Fire Training Center in Virginia Beach after 12 days in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The task force departed from Virginia Beach on Sept. 4, for Hurricane Irma’s arrival in the Caribbean.

Irma decimated islands in the northeast Caribbean, killing more than a dozen people on its way toward Florida.

Eleven members of Virginia Task Force 2 moved from San Juan, Puerto Rico to the island of St. Thomas on Sept. 8 amid response to the devastating effects of the storm.

Two logistic team members and two communication specialists are still currently in San Juan.