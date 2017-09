PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on scene for a double shooting on Lexington Drive.

Dispatch says the call came in at 7:45 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 20 block of Lexington Drive. Upon arrival, police located two male juveniles with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

Police say both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

There are no other details.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.