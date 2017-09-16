Hampton plows over Livingstone 59-0

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Yahkee Johnson rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, Aulden Knight had 106 receiving and two scores and Hampton blanked Livingstone 59-0 Saturday night.

Hampton remained perfect in 10 meetings against the Division II Blue Bears (0-3) after holding Livingstone to just 105 yards offense.

Johnson averaged 11 yards on his 12 carries, including a 73-yard scoring run. Knight averaged 21 yards on his five receptions, including a catch good for 51 yards.

The Pirates (2-1) spent most of the first half in Livingstone’s end of the field, starting only one of their five opening-half touchdown drives in their own territory. Two of the drives began after interceptions by Raheim Huskey and Brendan Cole.

Brendan Greene and Delmon Williams shared quarterbacking duties for Hampton, with Greene going 11 of 13 for 129 yards and three scores and Williams 6 of 10 for 99 yards and another