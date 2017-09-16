Fire crews respond to fire at Heritage Mobile Home Park

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Heritage Moible Home Park, Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. to the 8800 block of Pocahontas Trail and arrived on scene seven minutes later. Upon arrival, they found smoke showing from the rear of the mobile home. The fire was under control at 5:45 p.m.

The mobile home sustained smoke and fire damage.

The occupants were home at the time of the fire and evacuated prior to arrival of fire crews. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the occupants.

The cause is under investigation.