1 arrested at mostly peaceful protest at Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of about 300 people converged around the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond Saturday to protest in support of and against the possible removal of Confederate statues in the city.

It seems, for now, that police preparations and pleas for the public to avoid the area paid off in that only one person was detained by police and no injuries were reported as of 1:30 p.m.

Photos and videos from early in the morning show barricades, and well-armed police lining the area surrounding the prominent statue.

A large crowd gathered shortly before 9 a.m. at the recently unveiled Maggie Walker Monument located on Broad Street in what was called a Unity Rally. Speakers from the group urged participants to forgo the sort of violence seen in Charlottesville when confronting Confederate monument supporters.

Early in the rally, Adria Scharf, the director of the Richmond Peace Education Center described why the group had gathered.

“The idea of southern heritage, it is a heritage and a history that has been built on the disenfranchisement, violence, and oppression of African American people,” Scharf said. “The extreme and unconscionable racial disparities that we see in the Richmond region — from poverty to school quality to community safety to life expectancy– those continuing racial inequities are directly rooted in that history.”

From there, the large gathering marched down Broad Street toward the monuments, before reconvening at the JEB Stuart Monument at the corner of Lombardy Avenue and Monument Avenue.

Once the formal protest ended, many participants moved from there towards the Robert E. Lee monument just a block away, where a group of about a dozen Confederate monument supporters had convened.

Marchers were stopped before being allowed into the barricade around the monument to prevent participants from carrying sticks, flag poles, and other possible weapons into the designated area.

After about an hour of interactions between the groups, the group of Confederate monument supporters were escorted out of the area by police.

By 1:30 p.m., police said that they had arrested one person for disorderly conduct for threatening a bystander.