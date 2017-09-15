Vietnam War Moving Wall on display in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A moving, half-size replicate of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall has made a stop in Newport News.

The wall will be on display in Huntington Park from Friday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 18.

Braxton-Perkins American Legion Post 25 says there are ceremonies for National POW/MIA Recognition Day and the 25th Anniversary of The Vietnam Memorial planned for Friday during a candlelight vigil.

The moving wall has made stops in a long list of American cities so far in 2017, including Fayetteville, Arkansas and Boston, Massachusetts.

Stephanie Harris will have more on the Moving Wall’s Newport News stop tonight at 4.