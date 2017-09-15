Vehicle flips on its side in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One of the drivers involved in a car crash in Norfolk Friday had to go to the hospital.

Police responded to the accident scene at E. Little Creek Road and Becket Street around 11:30 a.m.

According to police spokesman Daniel Hudson, the driver of a Nissan Frontier traveling on Becket Street made a left turn onto E. Little Creek right in front of a white Dodge Durango traveling westbound on E. Little Creek Road.

The two vehicles crashed, causing the Nissan to flip on its side. That driver was taken to the hospital, but her injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Charges are pending.