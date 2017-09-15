Two Virginia Beach school buses involved in accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two Virginia Beach City Public School buses were involved in an accident with each other on Seaboard Road, Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson from VBCPS, says the accident happened around 3:28 p.m. The two buses bumped mirrors.

One bus had two students from First Colonial HS aboard, the other bus had students from Princess Anne Elementary.

No injuries were reported. Parents were notified to come pick up students from the accident location because the buses had to stay at the scene with minor damage.