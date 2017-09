PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sleep apnea is one of the most common sleep disorders, and those who suffer with it know that your days are very long when you only get a short night of sleep. Dr. Anthony Elgohary from Riverfront Dentistry joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice about sleep apnea.

Riverfront Dentistry

5131 River Club Drive, Suite 220

Suffolk

(757) 484-4197

RiverfrontDentistry.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Riverfront Dentistry.