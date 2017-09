YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency personnel have responded to a suspicious package in the 1400 block of Old York Hampton Highway, Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the emergency call came in at 3:50 p.m. The suspicious package is inside a vacant home.

The Newport News bomb squad was called to the scene for assistance.

The incident is still under investigation.

