CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the lookout for a thief who took a bunch of electronics from a Chesapeake store last month.

The robbery happened Aug. 23 at a department store on Sam’s Circle.

Police say the man in security photos walked out of the store carrying a storage bin filled with $3,000 worth of electronics.

He then left the area in a grey four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this man can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.