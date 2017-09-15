Police: Woman, child injured by stray bullets in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and a child were injured Thursday evening in a shooting near the Young Terrace Community Center in Norfolk.

Police were called to the 800 block of Whitaker Lane just before 5 p.m. for a gunshot disturbance.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds described as not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found the woman and child were standing outside and were inadvertently hit by stray bullets, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the gunfire are not clear. Police say no other injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.