Officials celebrating completion of ERT project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A big celebration is happening Friday in Norfolk, marking the completion of the Elizabeth River Tunnels Project.

Although the new Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Expressway extension have been finished for a while, transportation leaders are now holding a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Officials say the projects were completed one year ahead of schedule. The projects span Norfolk and Portsmouth, with idea being that they will alleviate congestion for motorists.

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne will be on hand for Friday event at the ERT Project Site in Norfolk.

Look for more coverage on the event later today.