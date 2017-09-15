Officials ask public to ‘leave drones at home’ for Oceana Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers of the upcoming Oceana Air Show are asking the public to leave their drones at home.

NAS Oceana officials say this is for the public’s safety and the safety of the pilots who will perform in the air show.

Flying unmanned aircraft — or drones — in unauthorized airspace is illegal, and officials say it also unnecessarily puts people at risk.

Captain Rich Meadows, the Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana, said in a news release this week: “Our performers are some of the best in the business and they require total concentration and precision while flying. The distraction of a drone could have disastrous consequences. If a drone actually collides with a plane while that plane is performing an aerobatic maneuver, the result could be catastrophic for the pilot and our spectators.

The message from officials this week was, in short: Leave the flying to the professionals.

The NAS Oceana Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 16-17. More information about the air show and performance schedules can be found on hrScene.com.