Navy Ships Return to Norfolk After Helping With Irma Relief Efforts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY-TV) – The locally-based USS Abraham Lincoln and USS San Jacinto are returning home to Norfolk after helping with hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida.

The aircraft carrier and guided-missile cruiser left the coast of Key West yesterday after turning over relief efforts to authorities in the state.

The two ships left Norfolk before the storm made landfall in the Florida Keys and were the first military ships to provide immediate search and rescue missions in the wake of the storm. Troops also flew water and supplies to storm victims.

The Lincoln and the San Jacinto included 2,800 sailors and 14 MH-60 Helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron FIVE (HSC-5) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons (HSM) 70/72/74.

The ships are scheduled to return home sometime on Friday.

Three Navy ships remain in Florida. The USS Iwo Jima, USS New York and USS Farragut continue to help with Irma recovery efforts. According to military officials, the ships are supporting civilian authorities in the affected areas.

The Navy says the ships, with 2,400 sailors and marines, are providing expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy lift air support, medical support, maritime civil affairs and maritime security.

The Navy have not said when these three ships will return to their homeports.