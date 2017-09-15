Mississippi shooting suspect captured in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man wanted for a shooting in Mississippi was arrested Thursday in Norfolk, according to officials with US Marshals Service.

The shooting in question happened Sept. 3 in the City of Moss Point. Officials say Tevin Mitchell is charged with shooting into a dwelling house, drive-by.

Marshals in Norfolk received word from Mississippi that Mitchell might be in the area.

Officials say it was confirmed that Mitchell was staying in a Days Inn motel.

Mitchell was taken into custody with help from Norfolk police.