Man seriously injured in Newport News stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing Friday morning in Newport News that police believe may have involved an attempted robbery.

Officers were called to an area on Waterfront Circle just after 7 a.m.

They arrived to find a 33-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to the hospital with injuries initially believed to not be life-threatening.

Police say hospital personnel determined his injuries were life-threatening upon his arrival. It was later determined the incident happened in the area of 6th Street and Ivy Avenue.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, a possible suspect has been identified and is being questioned. It is believed the stabbing may have involved an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.