MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 22-year-old Newport News man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Mathews Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Chad C. Whitmore pleaded guilty to manslaughter, unlawful wounding, and shooting/stabbing in committing a felony.

Whitmore was arrested n the shooting death of 61-year-old Steven Allen Eary on May 4.

He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 12.