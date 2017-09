PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As a performer and advocate for mental health awareness, Tyler Layne hopes to move you to dance, but also to seek help if you are among the 1-in-4 people affected by mental illness. Tyler will be walking with the “Ryde Foundation” team at the Suffolk “Out of the Darkness Walk” on September 30th and performing at the walk after party at MoMac Brewery from 2-4 p.m.

