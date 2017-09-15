Jose expected to become a hurricane again in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP/WAVY) — Tropical Storm Jose is expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane and produce high surfs and life-threatening rip current conditions along the U.S. East Coast as it moves up the Atlantic.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 70 mph and it’s forecast to become a hurricane again later in the day.

Jose is centered about 360 miles northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and is moving west-northwest near 8 mph. The storm was looping around in the Atlantic prior to this movement.

The storm’s track is forecast to go northward Sunday into Monday.

Meteoroglosit Jeremy Wheeler reports the most likely path for Jose remains out at sea. The cone of uncertainty for Jose is right on the cusp of Cape Hatteras in the Outer Banks.

Some computer models have Jose going straight for Boston after passing this region.

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression has formed far out over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression’s maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it’s forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should closely monitor the progress of the wave in the tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #96L pic.twitter.com/iS1VXsneyt — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2017

