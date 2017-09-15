Evening I-64 ramp closures to affect Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT will close the I-64 East exit ramp to Military Hwy on Monday, Sept. 18, to Friday, Sept. 22. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Motorists should follow posted detour signs to access Military Highway using Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Crews will use the nightly lane closures to prepare for a traffic shift at the ramp, which is scheduled for Friday night, Sept. 22. The ramp work is part of the Military Highway CFI project. All construction work is dependent upon weather and unexpected delays.

