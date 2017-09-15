Creature Feature: Finding Sadie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Our animals are a part of the family. When one goes missing, it is devastating. Lis Shepherd of Virginia Beach lost her dog and the lengths she went to in an effort to bring her home are extraordinary. Sadie, the Shepherd family’s rescued Bloodhound jumped the fence when she was frightened by gunfire. Lis, her friends, family and neighbors began searching immediately. They looked for Sadie on foot and by boat. They hung posters throughout the city, Lis had a pet amber alert issued and contacted tracking services. Weeks had gone by and Sadie still did not appear. Lis never gave up. On day 21 she got a call from a fisherman who said he had spotted her dog in the marsh. Turns out, Sadie swam across the Intracoastal Waterway. Lis and her husband got in their boat and found her just where the fisherman had directed – by a cypress tree in the marsh. Sadie was dirty and thin with a few abrasions, but that was it. She was okay and finally on her way home.

