Authorities: London Subway explosion is terrorist attack

LONDON (WAVY) – Authorities say several people were hurt after an explosion on a subway train in London during the morning commute. Police say the explosion was a terrorist incident, but have not said who may be responsible.

It happened near the Parsons Green area of the city. Witnesses say several people had burns on their faces. Paramedics took the victims to the hospital.

Shortly after the incident, a passenger took a picture of what looked looked like a white bucket in a shopping bag with a small flame.

Parts of the subway system have been closed. Transportation officials are re-routing trains while police investigate the incident.