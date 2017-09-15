Anthem plans to reenter Virginia insurance market

Related Coverage Anthem to stop selling individual plans in much of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginians are no longer at risk of not being able to buy health insurance on their own and not through an employer next year.

Health insurer Anthem announced Friday that it is reversing a decision to pull out of federal health law’s insurance marketplace and offer plans in 68 cities and counties.

Anthem said it made the decision after another health insurer announced earlier this month it was pulling back out of some Virginia markets next year, leaving about 60,000 residents of several counties and cities in Virginia with the prospect of not having any plans to buy next year.

Governor Terry McAuliffe said he had significant discussions with Anthem and Virginia’s congressional delegation and applauded the decision:

I am deeply grateful than Anthem has stepped forward to continue to serve Virginia in this time of federal uncertainty. However, this decision does not change the fact that President Trump and Republicans in Congress are actively working to undermine the Affordable Care Act, to the detriment of states like Virginia. It is imperative that leaders in Washington take quick action to make sure the Marketplace in Virginia and those across the country are sustainable for years to come.”

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued this joint statement following the announcement by Anthem:

We are glad Anthem is re-entering the Virginia individual health care exchange to provide thousands of Virginia consumers with coverage in places where they might have had none. This is welcome news for Virginians in rural communities, who have been hit particularly hard by health care uncertainty. It’s time for the Trump Administration to stop their efforts to sabotage and destabilize the markets, which resulted in fewer choices and higher premiums for 2018. We will continue to work in Congress with colleagues regardless of party to fix the existing Affordable Care Act to ensure a stable market, lower costs, and improve coverage.”

