Va. Beach Sheriff’s Office no longer facing lawsuit from inmate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office no longer faces a lawsuit brought by an inmate.

In July, we told you about an inmate named John Freeman, who was held more than two months past his sentence in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

He got the ACLU involved — and sued Sheriff Ken Stolle, the jail, its employees, and the Virginia Department of Corrections.

But this month, Freeman dismissed the lawsuit against the sheriff, the jail, and its employees.

Stolle always maintained the Department of Corrections was responsible for calculating Freeman’s sentence and authorizing his release.

He wrote in a statement about the dismissal:

I appreciate the plaintiff and his attorneys recognizing that my staff did nothing wrong and voluntarily releasing us from this lawsuit. I knew from the beginning that we had handled Mr. Freeman’s situation appropriately and this dismissal confirms that position.”

Freeman is still suing the Department of Corrections.

We’re working to find out why Freeman decided to drop part of his lawsuit.