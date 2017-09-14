Two separate crashes involved school buses in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two separate crashes involving school buses are under investigation.

Lauren Nolasco with Virginia Beach City Public Schools says there was a hit-and-run involving bus 67 around 8:05 a.m. The incident happened at Landstown High School.

No students were on the bus, and Nolasco says police are investigating.

In the second incident, Nolasco says bus 667 rear-ended a vehicle at 8 a.m. on Great Neck Road.

Students from Old Donation School were onboard, but there were no injuries.

These crashes happened in a morning where two other buses got into a crash in front of Landstown High School. A total of 13 students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

