SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Sussex County.

Troopers were called to mile marker 18 on I-95 South around 6 a.m.

The crash involved one vehicle, and state police confirm the driver was killed. Two other occupants suffered non life-threatening injuries.

State police is still on the scene investigating.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear at this time. Stay tuned for updates.